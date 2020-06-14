Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of LTC Properties worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

