Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $294,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $143,395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

