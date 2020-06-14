Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of FLIR Systems worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.