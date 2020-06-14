Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Globe Life worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

