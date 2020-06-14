Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,031 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 166.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprint by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprint alerts:

Shares of S stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.