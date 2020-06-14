Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 340 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

