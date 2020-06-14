Appian Way Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

