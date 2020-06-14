APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,164 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 422,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

