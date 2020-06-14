APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226,276 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

