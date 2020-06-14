APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 884,954 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884,954 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

