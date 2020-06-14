APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 505,686 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,686 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM opened at $38.12 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

