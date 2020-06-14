APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 22,862 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. AJO LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after acquiring an additional 647,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

