APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,932 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

