APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 383.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,432 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Methanex worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.97.

Methanex stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.