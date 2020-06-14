APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,799 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $316.91 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $334.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

