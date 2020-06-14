APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,444 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.18.

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.75. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

