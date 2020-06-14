APG Asset Management N.V. Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256,366 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of D. R. Horton worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 122.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.