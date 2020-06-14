APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.43 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.30% of Ciena worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,231 shares of company stock worth $1,838,864. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

CIEN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

