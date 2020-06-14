APG Asset Management N.V. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

