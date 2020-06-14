APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,525 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

