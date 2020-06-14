APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 84.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119,063 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,798,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,840.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $878.77.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total value of $841,490.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,346,305.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $991.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $966.85 and a 200 day moving average of $837.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

