APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 81,399 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.