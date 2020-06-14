APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 25,324 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,324 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

