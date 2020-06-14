APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,579 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

