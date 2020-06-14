APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 10,798 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

