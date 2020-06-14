Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Gagan Dhingra Sells 1,921 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Anaplan by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PLAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

