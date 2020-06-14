Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 33,236 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.81 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

