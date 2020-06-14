Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 24,943 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83.

On Thursday, May 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $2,307,483.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,780,198.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,316,293.50.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, April 13th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,761,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

