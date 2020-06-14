Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.11. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Citigroup cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

