American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of American Campus Communities worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

