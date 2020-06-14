Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Ameren worth $31,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Ameren by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Ameren by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

