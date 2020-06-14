Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,049.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

