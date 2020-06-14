Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,049.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.