Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,569,855 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569,855 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Synchrony Financial worth $52,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 15,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 69.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 188,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.