Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,974,746 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,974,746 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $58,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 845.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

