Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,637 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of Realty Income worth $52,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

