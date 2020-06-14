Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 298,127 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.66% of WNS worth $56,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

