Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,853 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Equity Residential worth $46,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.