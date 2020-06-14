Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.45% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $51,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after acquiring an additional 182,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,393,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,729,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,800 shares of company stock worth $6,897,576. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.