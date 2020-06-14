Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $47.38 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $47,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

