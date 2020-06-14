Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,239,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.01. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.38.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

