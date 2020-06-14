Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of Trade Desk worth $46,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 79,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,637 shares of company stock worth $95,035,861. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $354.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.03. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $372.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.