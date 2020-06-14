Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $52,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

