Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.