Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 171,141 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of PACCAR worth $47,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

