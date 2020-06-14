Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 375,651 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,651 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $46,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:CRS opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other news, VP James D. Dee purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $355,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

