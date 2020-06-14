Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $112,339,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $70,398,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Y stock opened at $504.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.52. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

