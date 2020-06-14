Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

