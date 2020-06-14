Ajo LP Trims Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

