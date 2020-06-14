Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 763,155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 125,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,705,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

